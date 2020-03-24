THE demand for sexual services has spiked in Mallorca since the lockdown was enforced, a non-profit organisation has said.

The Medicos del Mundo NGO claimed confinement has heightened the demand for sex on the island, thus increasing the chance that prostitutes could coronavirus.

Coordinator Belen Matesanz said that despite the Spanish Government enforcing a complete lockdown across the country, clients continue to knock on brothels’ doors.

“The demand for sexual services continues despite the seriousness of the health crisis that is currently taking place,” explained Matesanz.

Although some have chosen to temporarily pause their work, the most vulnerable are being forced to maintain their activity despite the prevalent risks.

This includes those who are part of a sex trafficking ring and are ordered to continue providing sexual services through intimidation or violence.

A large proportion of sex workers are also not legally allowed to work in Spain and are unable to access unemployment benefits, thus depending on this source of income to survive.

Furthermore, many are immigrants with young children, so continue to engage in this activity to support their families, both on the island and abroad.

For this reason, Medicos del Mundo are intensifying their efforts to ensure this vulnerable group are protected.

In collaboration with the Red Cross, the NGO are providing food and information about COVID-19, referring some cases to the Social Services.