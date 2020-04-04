SPAIN’S coronavirus death and infection rates have continued to fall today in a positive sign for the country’s war against the disease.

There were 809 deaths registered on Saturday, down from the 932 recorded yesterday and the 950 the day before.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 11,744.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 124,736.

But the number of new cases today is 7,026, meaning the rate of infection has dropped again (from 7,472 yesterday).

In another good sign, thousands no longer have the disease from today, with the number of ‘cured’ rising to 34,219.

That means 3,706 people were rid of the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing from 3,500 the previous day.