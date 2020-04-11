SHE has helped a doctor scramble back to the UK on one of Spain’s last outbound flights.

People have called her up to ask about supermarket opening times, helping vulnerable neighbours and even for translation assistance.

But the Olive Press’ friendly receptionist Bea has now embarked on her latest mission to help expats navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

After studying the government’s royal decrees, she reveals her top five tips, from walking the dog to going shopping:

1. You need to go back to the UK?

By Ferry: From Santander you will find ferries that go to the UK (there is a map of ferries going to UK)

By Plane: At the moment British Airways is flying to UK, please check flight on their website

Airports: Gibraltar, Malaga and Granada are operating with restrictions. Check their websites for info

Please be aware that you need to have your ticket as proof of your movements

AT YOUR SERVICE: Bea has been helping people across Spain

2. Rules for shopping

Make less frequent and larger shopping trips, the recommendations are once a week, but maximum twice at the most

Please always ask for the receipt, as the police will request it to prove your movements

Normally in all supermarkets at the entrance it is obligatory to use disinfectant and gloves before entering

Only one person is allowed to go shopping. If there the journey requires two people, one must wait in the car

3. Trips by car

To prevent the risk of contagion it’s better to travel with only one person in the car

If there is a requirement to be accompanied, then the passenger should be in the back

4. Walking dogs

You should try and keep within a maximum of 200 metres from your home

Clean up after your dog by picking up its poo and take a bottle of water mixed with soap as well

5. If you need to go to the bank

You need to know that only one person is allowed to go into the bank. You will need to wait for your turn on the street outside

Protect yourself physically as much as possible

We recommend to call the bank before, to know which paperwork you need for the enquires, and to avoid a second visit

We hope that all these tips help you and make for a better and easier confinement. If you need anything else please contact me on +34 951 273 575.