SPAIN’S death toll from the coronavirus has dropped for the third consecutive day.

According to the Health Ministry, 510 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Saturday morning.

That’s down from the 605 recorded on Friday but brings the total number of deaths to 16,353.

Meanwhile, the number of new infections has slightly increased, with 4,830 new cases confirmed this morning, up from the 4,567 recorded yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 161,852.

Meanwhile, 3,441 people were rid of the disease between Friday and Saturday, bringing the total of recovered to 59,109.