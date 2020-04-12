AFTER three straight days of decline, Spain’s daily coronavirus death rate has increased this morning with 619 registered deaths.

It’s up from the 510 recorded yesterday, which had represented a 19-day low.

Some 16,972 people have now lost their lives to the disease in Spain.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases has increased by 4,167 to reach a total of 166,019.

However the number of recorded new cases has dropped from the 4,830 reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 sufferers stands at 62,391 as of Sunday morning.

It means 3,282 people were rid of the disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered patients and new infections continue their general trend of becoming closer, suggesting Spain is continuing to flatten the curve of its epidemic.