KEEPING fit and healthy is more important than ever as the nationwide lockdown in Spain looks set to last until at least early May.
A good HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout gets the heart race pulsing and is great for circulation, breathing capacity and overall health.
The effect of a good workout on your mental health can also never be underestimated, with a commitment to a daily sweat-a-thon providing routine and a hit of feel good endorphins.
But with COVID-19 and the ensuing confinement to our homes taking us by surprise, not many of us have the luxury of a private gym or fancy equipment.
In this spirit, we’ve programmed 10 HIIT exercises which will get you fit as a fiddle.
Perform as many of each exercise as you can for a minute and take a minute’s break between each exercise. Remember to stretch afterwards.
If you can’t do an exercise, replace it with jumping jacks, knees up or one you have fewer problems with.
- Jumping jacks – Also known as star jumps, they are the perfect warm up.
- Knees up – March on the spot, bringing your knees as close to your chest as possible.
- Russian twists – Sit on the floor with your heels on the ground (or lifted if you’re able), place your hands on your chest and twist from side to side.
- Plyo push-up – Your regular push-up except you try to push your hands off the floor and land back in the push-up position. This can also be modified by going on to your knees while the uber fit can clap as they come off the floor. (If you’re finding it tough try pushups on your knees to begin with).
- Burpees – Drop into a squat and place your hands on the floor in line with your feet, jump your feet out and in, then jump into the air – repeat.
- Supermans – Lay on your front with your arms stretched out in front of you, then lift your arms and legs at the same time, keeping them straight as possible.
- Tuck-ups – Lay on your back with your arms stretched out by your ears, bring your knees to your chest then lay them back down.
- Mountain climbers – Assume the plank position (similar to the pushup position but on your forearms), and bring your knees into your chest one at a time as fast as you can.
- Lunges – Lunge to the left, being sure to keep your right leg straight. When your left leg reaches a 90 degree angle, hop on to your right side and repeat.
- Squats – Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, put your arms out in front of you with hands clasped to help balance and bend your knees. Try to achieve a 90 degree angle, while keeping your back straight.