KEEPING fit and healthy is more important than ever as the nationwide lockdown in Spain looks set to last until at least early May.

A good HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout gets the heart race pulsing and is great for circulation, breathing capacity and overall health.

The effect of a good workout on your mental health can also never be underestimated, with a commitment to a daily sweat-a-thon providing routine and a hit of feel good endorphins.

But with COVID-19 and the ensuing confinement to our homes taking us by surprise, not many of us have the luxury of a private gym or fancy equipment.

In this spirit, we’ve programmed 10 HIIT exercises which will get you fit as a fiddle.

Perform as many of each exercise as you can for a minute and take a minute’s break between each exercise. Remember to stretch afterwards.

CORRECT FORM: For squats

If you can’t do an exercise, replace it with jumping jacks, knees up or one you have fewer problems with.