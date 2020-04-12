IT’S been another mission getting the Olive Press out around Andalucia and the Costa del Sol.

But by last weekend, our team of distributors managed to get extra bundles into many places, including supermarkets, vets and petrol stations, not to mention paper shops and hospitals.

And the end result was a comprehensive success as 100% of the papers got out into the hands of expats and locals around the country.

By focussing on putting double and triple the numbers in the dozens of drops actually open, we made sure our clients and readers were both served through this horrible crisis.

Many people made it out to pick up the so called Expat Survival Issue, which had over a dozen upbeat, positive stories on what to do during the 6 week lockdown.

In particular there were many more copies of the Olive Press in key spots like Overseas supermarket in Mijas and Marbella than our rivals, as photos demonstrated.

LEGEND: Distribution manager graham

“It was a great success to get so many papers out,” Distribution Manager Graham Warters explained. “With the official paperwork allowing us to work it meant we were able to slide through police checkpoints quickly without any issue.”

The places below are some of the drops which definitely got papers from the last issue.

There are quite a few others, get in touch if you want to know.

MARBELLA: Engel and Volkers CC Elviria, Hairdressers CC Elviria, Pero Azul Vets Las Chapas, Marbella Business Centre Las Chapas, Minimarket Las Chapas, English International College, BP Marbella Arch, Luigis Leprichaun, Iceland Puerto Banus, Starz, Links, Pointer Vets

MIJAS: Centre idea danish centre, BP garage in pueblo

ALHAURIN: BP garage, Ye Olde butcher, tobacconist, paper shop, martins newsagents, estanco Brenans, Christina paper shop, UK food supplies,

COIN: La Trocha stand, Buyrite

ROCK SOLID: Olive Press Gibraltar hack John Culatto mucking in to help get this week’s edition out on time at Morrisons

MONDA: tobacco paper shop

GUARO: Repsol

TOLOX: petrol station, algo todo shop, dia

ALOZAINA: Agro cemento

PIZARRA: Maskom, BP

GAUCIN: petrol station

ALGATOCIN: supermarket

RONDA: paper shops in centre

TORREBLANCA: maxi market

LA CALA: Franco’s supermarket, Papeleria Quetzal

PRIDE OF PLACE: The Olive Press at Casares petrol station

RIVIERA: La Terraza Supermarket

CALAHONDA: Plaza Paper shop, Pina Pinaka paper shop

CABOPINO: Dona Lola English supermarket

LOS BOLICHES: Spainbury’s

FUENGIROLA: Overseas Iceland, Port minimarket, BP garage, Maskom, Paperleria Iberia, Fafa Food, Quiron

TORRE DEL MAR: Pasatiempo Book Shop, Papeleria Las Colonias

COMPETA: Todo Papel Avenida de la Constitucion

TORROX COSTA: Russels on left

NERJA: Supermercado Iranzo

MOTRIL: Café Alcampo

ALMUNECAR: Spar, La Herradura Libreria Coral

PUENTE DON MANUEL: Arkwrights, garage on right A&N gas

RIO GORDO: Coviran

CASARES: Petrol station

SOTOGRANDE: Overseas/ Iceland, various others

ESTEPONA: Lidl, port business centre,

BENAVISTA: Liam’s meat, Supersol

DIANA PARK: Nordic Royal Club

LA CALA HILLS: 8 til late supermarket

BENAHAVIS: La Panaderia, guard house, la heredia, chipolino natural cc halcones

BENALMADENA: Sensara, post shop offex, gamonal various,

TORREMOLINOS: supermarket maxi kiosk, bp garage, payless supermarket

GIBRALTAR: Eroski, Morrisons, ICC, many others