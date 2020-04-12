IT’S been another mission getting the Olive Press out around Andalucia and the Costa del Sol.
But by last weekend, our team of distributors managed to get extra bundles into many places, including supermarkets, vets and petrol stations, not to mention paper shops and hospitals.
And the end result was a comprehensive success as 100% of the papers got out into the hands of expats and locals around the country.
By focussing on putting double and triple the numbers in the dozens of drops actually open, we made sure our clients and readers were both served through this horrible crisis.
Many people made it out to pick up the so called Expat Survival Issue, which had over a dozen upbeat, positive stories on what to do during the 6 week lockdown.
In particular there were many more copies of the Olive Press in key spots like Overseas supermarket in Mijas and Marbella than our rivals, as photos demonstrated.
“It was a great success to get so many papers out,” Distribution Manager Graham Warters explained. “With the official paperwork allowing us to work it meant we were able to slide through police checkpoints quickly without any issue.”
The places below are some of the drops which definitely got papers from the last issue.
There are quite a few others, get in touch if you want to know.
MARBELLA: Engel and Volkers CC Elviria, Hairdressers CC Elviria, Pero Azul Vets Las Chapas, Marbella Business Centre Las Chapas, Minimarket Las Chapas, English International College, BP Marbella Arch, Luigis Leprichaun, Iceland Puerto Banus, Starz, Links, Pointer Vets
MIJAS: Centre idea danish centre, BP garage in pueblo
ALHAURIN: BP garage, Ye Olde butcher, tobacconist, paper shop, martins newsagents, estanco Brenans, Christina paper shop, UK food supplies,
COIN: La Trocha stand, Buyrite
MONDA: tobacco paper shop
GUARO: Repsol
TOLOX: petrol station, algo todo shop, dia
ALOZAINA: Agro cemento
PIZARRA: Maskom, BP
GAUCIN: petrol station
ALGATOCIN: supermarket
RONDA: paper shops in centre
TORREBLANCA: maxi market
LA CALA: Franco’s supermarket, Papeleria Quetzal
RIVIERA: La Terraza Supermarket
CALAHONDA: Plaza Paper shop, Pina Pinaka paper shop
CABOPINO: Dona Lola English supermarket
LOS BOLICHES: Spainbury’s
FUENGIROLA: Overseas Iceland, Port minimarket, BP garage, Maskom, Paperleria Iberia, Fafa Food, Quiron
TORRE DEL MAR: Pasatiempo Book Shop, Papeleria Las Colonias
COMPETA: Todo Papel Avenida de la Constitucion
TORROX COSTA: Russels on left
NERJA: Supermercado Iranzo
MOTRIL: Café Alcampo
ALMUNECAR: Spar, La Herradura Libreria Coral
PUENTE DON MANUEL: Arkwrights, garage on right A&N gas
RIO GORDO: Coviran
CASARES: Petrol station
SOTOGRANDE: Overseas/ Iceland, various others
ESTEPONA: Lidl, port business centre,
BENAVISTA: Liam’s meat, Supersol
DIANA PARK: Nordic Royal Club
LA CALA HILLS: 8 til late supermarket
BENAHAVIS: La Panaderia, guard house, la heredia, chipolino natural cc halcones
BENALMADENA: Sensara, post shop offex, gamonal various,
TORREMOLINOS: supermarket maxi kiosk, bp garage, payless supermarket
GIBRALTAR: Eroski, Morrisons, ICC, many others