AS the health crisis unfolds across the country, heartwarming stories have provided a moment of joy amid tragic human consequences.

An elderly couple from Mallorca have been reunited following more than three weeks apart after both being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Josefa, 81, and Toni, 79, had been admitted into intensive care at Son Espases Hospital as doctors battled to save their lives.

Both had been struck down with severe pneumonia and now faced the toughest stretch of their decades-long marriage.

REUNITED: Toni and Josefa have fully recovered from COVID-19

Toni had recovered a week before his wife, however he pleaded with staff to let him stay in hospital so that he would not be far apart from his life partner.

When Josefa was finally taken out of the ICU, doctors decided to put the pair in a room together so that Toni could aid in his wife’s recovery.

During these days, Toni walked Josefa around the room, accompanied her to the bathroom and even assisted the nurses in bathing her.

Now given the all clear, both have been given the green light to return home together, as they always prefer to be.

Sharing the story to the hospital’s social media account, a spokesperson for Son Espases thanked the couple for their valuable life lessons and noted that they would always be very special to the hospital.