THE 78th edition of the Olive Press Mallorca is out now thanks to our dedicated delivery team working hard through the nationwide lockdown.

From Palma to Alcudia and most places in between, the island’s favourite English newspaper has been distributed in dozens of drops across the island.

OUT NOW: Pick up a copy at dozens of points across the island

“It was a huge success to get so many papers out for our readers,” said Distribution Coordinator Sabrina Ghilaci.

“In hand with the official paperwork that allows us to work as an essential service, we are proud that through the odds, the paper is accessible throughout Mallorca.”

TOP READ: Packed with stories to keep you informed during the health crisis

As well as being packed with investigative stories on pressing local issues, this fortnightly release is full of quality features to keep you informed during the health crisis.

From business reads to health tips, cultural insights to travel picks, this edition also proudly welcomes our new columnist Terenia Taras.

With years of journalistic experience writing for a host of renowned UK nationals and recently making a move over to Mallorca, Terenia brings a breath of fresh air in her ‘Telling it like it is’ column.

WELCOME: Terenia soaking up the Mallorcan rays pre-lockdown

Although 80% of our regular pickup points are shut due to the lockdown, you can still find the paper in countless spots.

Get your FREE copy from any of the following sites over the next couple of days:

South and South West:

Tobacco shop, Can Pastilla

Eroski, Can Pastilla

Lidl, Es Molinar

Eroski, Es Molinar

Eroski, Portoxol

Santa Catalina Market, Palma

Eroski, Santa Catalina

Eroski, Cala Mayor

Eroski, Bendinat

Nice Price, Portals

Eroski, Palma Nova

Supermarket Sol de Mallorca

Spar, El Torro

Dunn’s Butchers, Santa Ponsa

Eroski, Andraxt

QUALITY: Long reads covering everything from business to health

West and North:

Eroski, Soller

Eroski, Binisalem

Hipercentro, Inca

Lidl, Inca

Arprop, Campenet

Bip, Pollenca

Eroski. Pollenca

Lidl, Pollenca

Tobacco shop, Puerto de Pollenca

Eroski port, Puerto de Pollenca

Lidl, Alcudia

Eroski, Alcudia

Eroski, Can Picafort

SUCCESS: 100% of the papers were delivered and are already being enjoyed at home by our readers

East coast: