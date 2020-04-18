MORE than 20,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain.

With 565 deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours, it brings the total death toll in the country to 20,043.

However the death rate has dropped after the Health Ministry reported 585 deaths on Friday.

Meanwhile, the infection rate has fallen below 5,000 for the first time in almost a week with 4,499 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 191,726.

The total number of recovered patients is now 74,622.