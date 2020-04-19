A WOMAN has been left in critical condition after leaping from her balcony to escape a ferocious fire that broke out inside an apartment in Palma de Mallorca.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the block of flats on Calle Angel Guimera.

Dramatic footage recorded by a nearby resident shows the fire completely engulfing the fourth-floor property.

The camera then turns away as the woman makes a jump for her life, with voices being heard screaming for her to stop.

Firefighters and more than 20 officers from the Policia Nacional and Policia Local were spotted attending the large fire, which began just after 11.45am this morning.

According to Cronica Balear, the woman lived in the apartment with her parents.

Both her mother and father were rescued by responding firefighters and subsequently taken to Son Espases Hospital after suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

The daughter remains in critical condition in the ICU at the same hospital.

AFTERMATH: The fire has devastated multiple apartments

The emergency services remain at the scene, with Calle Angel Guimera and Calle Fra Lluis Jaume Vallespir being cordoned off to traffic.

Multiple residents have also been evacuated from the apartment block due to the devastation the fire caused to the building.

