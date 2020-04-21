IN the last 24 hours 430 people are reported to have died from coronavirus in Spain.

These latest figures, from the Ministry of Health, take the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 21,282.

This means Spain has the second most deaths in Europe after Italy, which has 24,114.

Spain’s caseload has risen by 3,968 in the last 24 hours to 204,178, meaning it is still the second highest globally behind the US, which has almost 800,000 confirmed cases.

In the last 24 hours a total of 852 people have also been hospitalised, while 49 have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

A total of 82,514 people have been cured of coronavirus in Spain.

So far, 194,516 of Spain’s coronavirus cases have been tested using the most reliable test, the PCR.

Meanwhile, 9,636 of those who have contracted the virus were tested using the antibody test.

The statistics released today have still been impacted by what is known as the ‘weekend effect’ where cases from Saturday and Sunday are reported the following week.

The number of dead is slightly above the 400-a-day mark, which means that roughly 16 people die every hour.

However, the inter-day increase currently stands at around 2%, whereas a week ago it was 3.2% and 5% two weeks ago.

The number of tests being carried out a week in Spain now stands at 700,000.

Coronavirus cases in Spain’s autonomous communities: