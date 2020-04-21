THE Government has extended temporary travel restrictions for non EU citizens coming to Spain.

The extension comes into effect from today and will last at least until May 15.

This was published earlier today in the Boletin Oficial del Estado.

The order was originally introduced on March 17 and barred non EU citizens from entering Spain.

The Interior Ministry has specified the people that are exempt from this travel ban.

These include, diplomatic staff and their families, long-term residents, cross-border workers, healthcare professionals and flight personnel.

However, this measure still does not apply on the land border with Gibraltar or with Andorra.

The land borders of Ceuta and Melilla in North Africa on the other hand, continue to remain closed.