A BRITISH ‘jihadi rapper’ hiding in Andalucia has been arrested along with two other people.

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, 28, is the terrorist suspect detained by the Policia Nacional in Almeria early this morning, according to Ideal.

The Egyptian-British national, a former MC who received airtime on BBC Radio 1 as Jinn and L Jinny, was named by the newspaper but not by cops.

However a police statement described the arrested man as one of ‘Europe’s most wanted foreign terrorist fighters’.

Police said the arrested trio had snuck into the region via North Africa and had been using the COVID-19 pandemic to remain undetected.

Bary is understood to have been nabbed in the Cerro de San Cristobal area.

Así detuvimos en #Almería a uno de los Foreign Terrorist Fighters de DAESH más buscados de #Europa. De nacionalidad egipcia, habría entrado ilegalmente en España y se ocultaba en un piso de alquiler. También se arrestó a otras dos personas que lo acompañaban pic.twitter.com/14f2v2brEg — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 21, 2020

He and the two other people arrested by police were expected to be brought before a judge this afternoon.

It is not yet clear who the other detainees are and their relationship with Bary.

A Policia Nacional spokesperson said: “Various lines of investigation were activated to find out his possible clandestine arrival in Spain and locate the chosen place to hide.

“After a complex investigation it was possible to determine the circumstances of his arrival on the Almeria coast, as well as his subsequent movements, finally achieving his location and arrest.

“Those arrested adopted iron-clad security measures, both in their journey from North Africa to our territory and in the movements they made in Almeria.

“The detainees, already in Spain, adapted their behaviour to the state of emergency [in place] as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, making few exits, separately, and always with masks to avoid being detected.”

Bary has threatened western countries in the past and has been pictured holding the decapitated head of a Syrian soldier during his time with ISIS.

He is known to have grown up in a £1 million pound council house in London’s Maida Vale.

His father is Islamic terrorist Adel Abdel Bari, who helped murder 224 people in bombings in Africa in the 90s.