RECLUSIVE mountain goats have been photographed roaming empty streets and scaling houses near to Sevilla’s Sierra de Esparteros mountain range.

Images of a drove of Iberian Ibex were published by a local ecological organisation in the streets of Moron de la Frontera.

“The fact that all humans are confined to our homes has seen the goats crossing lines they would never normally consider,” a statement read.

The Iberian Ibex is not an endangered species, though Pyrenean and Portuguese subspecies became extinct in the 20th century.

The creatures become more active during spring as plants and food return to the mountainsides.