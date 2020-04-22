SPAIN is struggling to get its COVID-19 death and infection rates down after experiencing a two-week plateau.

Figures released by the Health Ministry today show a slight increase in the daily death toll compared to yesterday (up to 435 from 430).

Meanwhile the infection rate has also slightly increased from the 3,968 new cases confirmed yesterday, to 4,211 today.

The total death toll and caseload stand at 21,717 and 208,389 respectively.

The mortality rate has been almost stuck at 2% for the past two weeks, with the country struggling to get it dropping below 400.

The infection rate has also plateaued around the 4,000 mark and has seen no significant drop in the past seven days despite the country entering its sixth week of lockdown.

A total of 85,915 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Spain, including 3,401 in the past 24 hours.