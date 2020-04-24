MARBELLA is set to open its beach-side promenades this weekend to coincide with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

The Costa del Sol town has decided to open up the walkways from Sunday, although bathing on the beach will continue to be prohibited, reported Diario Sur.

Policia Local and the Proteccion Civil will be on patrol to ensure that social distancing measures and other restrictions are kept to.

Access to the beach walkways will coincide with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on children.

From Sunday, children under 14 nationwide will be allowed to take walks, accompanied by an adult.

Marbella town hall said crowds must be avoided, advising that the more space between people the better.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz said: “It would not make sense for people to crowd on the promenade and the beaches themselves are closed.”

She added that the promenades should be used ‘responsibly and with common sense.’

“We must trust the maturity that people are showing,” she said.

Only those who are permitted to leave their homes will be allowed access, i.e. those covered by the lifting of restrictions on children.

In theory, residents who need to use the walkways to access supermarkets, banks, tobacconists or their workplace can also do so.

Marbella closed its 27km of beaches at 10am on March 14 in a bid to halt the growth of COVID-19.

It has the power to open and close them when it sees fit.