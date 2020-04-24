THE deputy leader of Podemos, Isabel Serra Sanchez has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for her intervention in an eviction.

The 30-year-old has been found guilty of attacking officers and causing minor injuries but has been found not guilty of the crime of public disorder.

She has therefore been sentenced to 19 months in prison, along with a fine of €2,000 and is barred from holding any public office.

The defence team announced that they plan to appeal the sentence.

In any case, she will not serve any of the prison sentence as it was under two years and she had no prior convictions.

“It is a disproportionate and unfair sentence.

“No matter how hard they try, we will not stop fighting for what is fair,” Serra Sanchez said on Twitter.

The sentence revolves around an eviction that occured in 2014 in Madrid, when the politician was among 50 protesters who tried to prevent said eviction.

The prosecution pushed for a harsher sentence of 23 months and a fine of €5,250 because as they claim she ‘led an attempt to disturb the public peace.’

They also argued that the then 25-year-old verbally and physically abused the police who were trying to evict the man in the Lavapies neighbourhood of Madrid.

Numerous of her fellow Podemos politicians have come to her defence, with Pablo Echenique saying: “The Madrid Supreme Court has condemned Isa Serra without evidence for demonstrating peacefully to try to stop an eviction of a person with a disability.”