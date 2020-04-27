SPAIN has maintained its drop in the daily death toll and infection rate, new figures reveal.

According to the Health Ministry, there were 1,831 new cases registered on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 209,465.

It is the second day in a row that the infection rate has been comfortably below 2,000.

Meanwhile, today’s death toll of 331 is slightly up from yesterday’s 288, although that is to be expected with delays in reporting numbers typically affecting figures on Sunday.

In other good news, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients has surpassed 100,000 for the first time, reaching 100,875 as of today.

It means the country is still on track to see more lifting of lockdown restrictions this week.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the weekend he would allow everyone to leave their homes for daily walks and exercise from May 2 if the numbers continued to drop or remain lower.