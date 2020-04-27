MOST of the beaches in Malaga and the Costa del Sol have been reopened for children to enjoy during their outdoor daily break.

Children may walk and play in the sand however swimming is NOT permitted.

Various municipalities of the province of Malaga have been issuing statements announcing their position.

Those that open their beaches for children to walk on, accompanied by an adult, include:

Marbella: Marbella was one of the first municipalities on the Costa del Sol to announce its beaches were to reopen, permitting children to walk along them. The Marbella city council has removed the seals from the beaches and has set up more than half a dozen public toilets along the promenade.

Additional security and cleaning measures have been implemented involving 20 local police officers and a further 20 Proteccion Civil volunteers.

?? #Recordamos que a partir de mañana domingo los menores de 14 años podrán salir a la calle de forma controlada#Marbella #Covid19ESP#EsteVirusLosParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/ohhkS142KX — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) April 25, 2020

Mijas: Mijas Town Hall allows children to visit the beaches, as well as the parks of of El Esparragal in Las Lagunas, and Los Olivos in La Cala.

#Mijas abrirá sus playas a partir 26 abril para que los niños puedan realizar sus salidas controladas y permitirá acceso parques del Esparragal y Los Olivos



Importante seguir pautas establecidas por el Gobierno de España



?? https://t.co/Cbtux5xJvL#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/0TId0SDLZx — Ayuntamiento de Mijas (@AytoMijas) April 25, 2020

Malaga City: The beaches of Malaga have also been reopened to permit daily walks for children. The city council stresses the importance of ‘responsibility’ whilst in public spaces.

The city’s parks have also been opened allowing children, accompanied by an adult, to walk – EXCEPT the Parque del Cine, in Teatinos and the Jardín Botánico-Histórico de La Concepción.

? COMUNICADO: El Ayuntamiento aclara que en el horario y las condiciones que determinan la orden y guía adjuntas, se podrá PASEAR, solo PASEAR, por las playas y parques de la ciudad. Se ruega #RESPONSABILIDAD: seguimos en crisis sanitaria y confinamiento https://t.co/XB9xhvBygG pic.twitter.com/uT395IvDlm — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) April 25, 2020

Rincon de la Victoria: The residents of Rincón de la Victoria may also use the municipality’s beaches for walking with children, as well as ‘natural areas’ and ‘authorised green spaces’. These do not include playgrounds or sports facilities.

Torremolinos: The town council has informed that children may walk, accompanied by an adult, in ‘public roads, natural spaces, green areas and beaches’. Highlighting the need for ‘responsibility’ from all.

Torremolinos strand and hotels

Benalmadena: Beaches will be open, allowing children under 14 years together with ‘a responsible adult’ to use them to walk on.

The municipal parks of Benalmadena are excluded from this authorisation. Parks will remain closed, as will children’s outdoor recreational facilities and sports facilities.

NERJA: Playa Calahonda.