HOUSE sales in Andalucia have increased by 8% in February, compared to the same month last year.

That’s the third highest rise in Spain, behind Aragon which was at 12.7% and the Balearic Islands which was at 8.2%.

In Spain as a whole however, the increase was only 0.1%.

According to data published last week by the Instituto Nacional de Estadisticas (INE), in February, 8,882 home sales were recorded in Spain’s southernmost region.

That put Andalucia second, only behind Valencia as the region with the most sold homes per 100,000 inhabitants.

Throughout the country nationwide, 44,104 houses were sold, of which 35,220 were second hand and 8,784 were new builds.

When it comes down to farms sold, 34,003 were sold in Andalucia, 10.3% more than February 2019.

In Spain as a whole, that number was 191,497, an increase of 2.3% more farms sold than last year.