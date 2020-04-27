HEALTH Minister, Verónica Casado, broke down towards the end of a marathon meeting discussing Covid-19 and fellow professionals that have died from the virus.
She briefly paused her closing remarks, unable to continue, admitting the pandemic has, “has changed us all.”
She was about to pay homage to the five health professionals that became victims of the coronavirus in Castilla y León, northern Spain, but stopped to apologise.
The intense and emotional meeting had already been going for two and a half hours.
After a moment to compose herself, she made a ‘special mention’ of Isabel Muñoz, Antonio Gutiérrez, Luis Fernando Mateos, Marisol Sacristán, and Yolanda Hernando – all experienced staff working on the front line against Covod-19 in the region.
“Comrades who have lost their lives in these weeks,” she recalled, “I’m sorry.”
Fittingly, a spontaneous round of applause came from colleagues in attendance.