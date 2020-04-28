THE overwhelming majority of British expats in Spain are in the best six performing regions when it comes to the fight against COVID-19.

Andalucia, Valencia, the Balearics and Murcia all currently have less than 30 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants, putting them in the best position possible as prime minister Pedro Sanchez prepares to announce lockdown deescalation plans this afternoon.

They are joined by Asturias and the Canary Islands, as well as the territories of Ceuta and Melilla.

Meanwhile, the hardest hit remain Madrid, Catalunya, Castilla y Leon and Castilla-La Mancha, which all have between 168 to 176 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The figures were released by the Health Ministry today, with director of health emergencies Fernando Simon highlighting the disparate evolution of the virus among different regions.

As a whole, Spain is continuing in its downward trend both in terms of deaths and infection rate.

Some 301 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, down from the 331 registered yesterday.

Meanwhile, the caseload increased by 1,308, which is the lowest daily increase for over a month, and down from yesterday’s 1,831.

Simon warned that the data could go back up again in the next few days following recent relaxations in confinement measures.

Pedro Sanchez will be appearing to address the nation at 2pm.