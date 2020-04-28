PALMA de Mallorca will reopen all of its parks this Wednesday April 29 in a further relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The news was announced by Palma City Council today, which revealed that a total of 44 parks and green areas in the city would be opened up for children to enjoy.

Although all entrance points will be accessible, playgrounds will remain sealed off to the public.

SEALED: Playgrounds will remain off limits

With the aim of safeguarding the community against the virus, Emaya, the council-funded cleaning company, will disinfect all areas on a daily basis.

Furthermore, this Friday, four of the largest green spaces in the capital will reopen, including Bosque de Bellver, Parc de les Estacions, La Ribera and Parc de sa Riera.

In light of the announcement, the Councillor for Infrastructure and Accessibility, Angelica Pastor, called on residents to adhere to the two-metre social distancing rule to limit the risk of contagion.

“We ask for responsibility from citizens and that they follow the instructions laid down during this de-escalation stage.”

Pastor explained that the decision was taken so that children would have more room to exercise and play, in addition to ensuring that more space was provided to halt overcrowding.

The move follows the Council’s decision to reopen all of its beaches to coincide with the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions.

These are the 44 parks that will be open from tomorrow:

Ramon Rotger, Camp Redo, Can Simonet, Reina Sancha de Napols, Son Serra Parera, Mirador del Terreno, sa Quarentena, Establiments Plaza Nova, Son Vich, Jardi del Bisbat, Mirador Joan Miro, Los Leones Gomila and Son Ximelis.

Son Cotoner, Son Dameto Nou, Son Piza, Sagrat Cor, Son Dameto Dalt, Son Puig d’Abaix, Son Puig Torrent, Son Puig Dalt, Arabella-Son Xigala II, Son Martorell, Torre d’en Pau, Can Tarres, Sa Petrolera, Son Perera, Ses Cases de Son Ameteler, s’Hostalets and Ses Sorts.

Ribera Espai Verd, La Femu, Jorge Luis Borges, Can Palou-Facana Martima Fase III, Son Pedrals-Facana Marítima Fase IV, Krekovic, Aparcament Manacor, Credit Balear, Son Gibert, Mare de Deu de la Victoria, Placa Orson Welles, Sa Fertilitzadora–Son Costa and Son Rullan.