GREAT news in the Vega Baja region of Spain’s Costa Blanca, as San Fulgencio announces its first open-air market during the Coronavirus lock-down.

However, severe restrictions will remain in place to prevent any further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

REOPENED: La Marina Market, San Fulgencio

After the Valencian Government recently announced that markets could open from tomorrow, April 30, councillors, local police and market managers held a meeting to formulate a plan of action.

They agreed that the market in Sector 8 (next to Lidl and Iceland) at La Marina will open on Saturday, May 2, with restrictions.

San Fulgencio village market will open on Tuesday, May 5.

And the Urbanisation Market Place event to take place on Thursday, May 7, with the same controlling measures in place as the other venues.

Those being:

1. There will be ONE entrance and exit area from each market.

2. Every customer will be given hand sanitizer and gloves as they enter the controlled market area and customers will ot be allowed to touch any of the produce before purchasing.

3. Every stallholder will be wearing gloves.

4. There will be 2.5m between each stall, and where there are two or more stallholders, they must also observe 2m of social distancing.

5. There will be 2m social distancing between customers that are waiting to be served.

Lines and barriers must be respected, as should instructions given by Police and the market organisers.

TOWN HALL: San Fulgencio

However, the State of Emergency is still in place, so no more than one person is allowed in a car and only one person will be allowed into the market – similar to how supermarkets operate.

San Fulgencio council have requested that the public do not use this as a chance to socialise with friends, family and neighbours.

Indeed, they ask that you, “please do your shopping and leave the market as soon as possible.”