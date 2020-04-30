SPAIN’S daily coronavirus death toll has recorded a new low this morning.

In the past 24 hours, 268 people lost their lives to COVID-19, the lowest figure in six weeks and down from yesterday’s 325. It brings the total death toll to 24,543.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered continues to climb with 3,103 beating the virus in the past 24 hours.

More than 112,000 people have overcome COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The number of infections rose by 1,309 in the past 24 hours, remaining much lower than the number of recovered.

The majority of new cases were registered in Madrid (406), followed by Catalunya (262) and Castilla y Leon (195).

Murcia and the Balearics only saw six and four new cases respectively.

The total number of confirmed cases (by PCR) now stands at 213,435.