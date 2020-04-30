A POLICEMAN has been run over at a checkpoint in Madrid when a car refused to stop.

The event occurred around 7:30am this morning on Avenida de la Albufera in Puente de Vallecas.

Officers indicated to a car carrying four passengers that they should pull over to be questioned.

The man in the front passenger’s seat was seen hiding something under his seat, before shouting ‘we are not going to stop’.

Subsequently the car accelerated and hit a police officer who was thrown back three metres and lay on the ground.

Medics rushed onto the scene and treated the officer who had multiple injuries, before transferring him to the Hospital Clinico de Madrid.

After the incident, a chase began between the A-3 and the M-40 motorways, but the vehicle managed to escape at the height of Moratalaz.

This comes after a Guardia Civil agent was seriously injured last month after also being run over at a police checkpoint, with the officer ending up in the ICU as a result.