SPAIN’S COVID-19 death toll has increased by 281 in the past 24 hours.

It is a slight jump on yesterday’s six-week low of 268, but remains below 300 to bring the total number of victims to 24,824.

Meanwhile, the infection rate continues to decline, with 1,175 new cases recorded today.

That’s down from the 1,309 recorded yesterday and brings the total number of confirmed cases to 215,216.

More than 2,000 coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with a total of 114,678 overcoming the virus since the pandemic began.