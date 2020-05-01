THE Government has sought to clarify the details of its lifting of coronavirus restrictions on outdoor exercise.

From tomorrow (May 2), everyone will be permitted to leave their homes to take a walk or practice individual exercise such as running, jogging or cycling.

Adults will be allowed out from 6-10am and 8-11pm, dependants and over 70s from 10am-12pm and 7-8pm and children from 12-7pm.

In the BOE state bulletin released this morning, adults have not been given a time limit, meaning they can spend as many hours as they want walking or exercising, as long as they are within the permitted time slots.

Children, however, continue to be limited to one hour outside each day, and within the times permitted.

If you’re going out for a walk, you must remain within 1km of your home. You may walk with ONE other adult from the same household.

If exercising, there is no distance limit but you must remain within your municipality.

The use of masks while exercising is recommended but not obligatory and there must be a distance of at least two metres between people exercising.

While performing exercise, ‘crowded spaces should be avoided,’ the BOE reads, adding that you cannot stop ‘unnecessarily’ while exercising.

If you need to take a break to catch your breath, it must be done so for the shortest time possible.

Everyone is permitted to ‘circulate on any road or space for public use, including authorised green areas, provided the limits established in this order are respected,’ i.e. you cannot leave your municipality.

You cannot use a motorised vehicle or public transport to arrive at a place and begin your walk or exercise.

It is also made clear that access to sports facilities which have been closed will not be permitted.

The time slots do not apply to residents in municipalities with less than 5,000 people, with all people allowed out from 6am to 11pm.

It has not been clarified whether dog owners can run with their pets, meaning that the same rules regarding taking your dogs outside continue to apply.