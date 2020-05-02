HUNDREDS of walkers, cyclists and runners were up at the crack of dawn this morning to exercise outside for the first time in seven weeks.

As parts of Andalucia are set to hit 36°C this weekend, the Costa del Sol’s beaches and promenades finally looked as if they were returning to a ‘new normal’.

It comes after the Spanish Government yesterday outlined its full guidelines for adults’ exercise during lockdown.

From today Spain’s adults are allowed out, after children were permitted to stretch their legs for the first time last Sunday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also announced this week that Spain would deescalate its coronavirus restrictions in four phases.

People exercise on the Costa del Sol 1 of 6

After exercise, the next big freedom will come on Monday as most provinces enter Phase 0, allowing restaurants to operate takeaway service.

As increasing numbers of people hit the streets, temperatures are on the rise, with Estepona, Marbella and Malaga set to reach 25°C this afternoon.

Inland areas of Andalucia will break the 30°C barrier today, according to AEMET, with ‘low cloud skies with high cloud intervals’ forecast across the region.

Temperatures will edge up further tomorrow, peaking at 36°C in Ecija and 35°C in Sevilla, Marchena, Utrera, Almodovar del Rio and Cordoba.

There aren’t any weather warnings in place for Andalucia, while the region is predicted to have a dry weekend.