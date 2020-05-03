WIZZ Air has successfully completed its first flights connecting Tenerife to London Luton.

According to information from the British Embassy in Madrid, the low cost airline had cancelled its flights connecting the Canary Islands and the UK capital yesterday.

This in fact proved to be incorrect, as both journeys were completed successfully.

The Embassy has now admitted its error and the Olive Press has now removed its previous article.

The next scheduled flight is set to depart from Tenerife Sur towards London Luton on Tuesday May 5.