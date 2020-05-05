FUENGIROLA will use sophisticated technology to track how many people are on its beaches once further coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

A computer programme developed by a local company will control the capacity of beaches with the aim to avoid crowding and minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections.

The computer application, the first of its kind in Spain, has been presented by Ana Mula, Mayor of Fuengirola, alongside Carlos Moreno, director of the technology company Juma Fuengirola, which has developed the programme.

The computer tool, designed to ensure safety and compliance with the basic prevention measures, will be launched to coincide with the reopening of the beaches when the competent health authorities allow it.

According to the deescalation period proposed by the Government, phase three will see the reopening of beaches and swimming pools.

The software works through artificial intelligence sensors that will be installed on lampposts. Between 40 and 50 sensors will be used to cover the seven main beaches in Fuengirola.

The number of people entering and leaving the beaches will be measured.

The information will be transformed into virtual grids which will then alert when the maximum capacity, according to social distancing measures, has been reached.

The information will be available to the public via a free mobile application.

The occupation of the beaches will be represented in colours:

Green: Will indicate availability.

Will indicate availability. Yellow : Will signify that 75% capacity has been reached.

: Will signify that 75% capacity has been reached. Red: Will alert that maximum capacity has been reached.

The same system can be applied to any public space: from shopping centres to hotels or venues where public events are held.