A MAN wanted in connection to an intentional hit-and-run which seriously injured four people has been captured at a police checkpoint in Palma de Mallorca.

The 18-year-old Spaniard had evaded police for more than one year after allegedly taking part in the attempted murder of four individuals who were walking along Playa de Palma in S’Arenal.

Investigators say another man, 19, had ran over the group in an act of revenge over a dispute that erupted moments before at a local bar.

Driving at full speed into the group, the four victims were left with serious injuries as a result of the impact.

The detainee had allegedly been waiting nearby, helping the aggressor flee from the scene in his getaway car.

Although the 19-year-old had been tracked down and arrested hours after the incident took place, his friend had managed to evade capture until he was stopped at a COVID-19 control point in the city yesterday.

An identity check by police revealed that he was wanted for attempted murder and a crime against traffic safety.

Upon a body search, officers also found that he was concealing large quantities of marijuana.

The man was swiftly arrested and taken back to the police station where he will face questioning.