MALAGA’S El Caminito del Rey will reopen on May 29, the local government has said.

The iconic walkway will welcome back visitors at 50% capacity, with just 550 allowed in each day.

The breathtaking attraction’s annual maximum footfall of 300,000 visitors is set to be slashed to just 150,000 as coronavirus restrictions remain active.

At first the El Chorro site will also only be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diputacion de Malaga has said that the attraction can reopen as long as the province enters ‘Phase 2’.

This phase of the Government’s national coronavirus deescalation plan also involves restaurants operating indoor table service as well as theatres and cinemas opening their doors.

Tickets for El Caminito del Rey can be purchased from May 14, the President of Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado has said.

However, ticket sales from this date are also conditional, requiring that Malaga has entered Phase 1 before May 14.

All being well, the province is set to enter Phase 1 of the national strategy on May 11 (Monday), when restaurant terraces can also open at 50% capacity and small businesses are permitted to partially resume trading.

A review on whether to allow El Caminito del Rey to open outside of Friday, Saturday and Sunday is pencilled in for mid-June.

El Caminito del Rey has been closed to tourists since March 13, the day before Spain announced its nationwide lockdown.