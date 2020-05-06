BETWEEN 9 pm on May 4 until 9pm on May 5, no coronavirus patient has been admitted to intensive care in any hospital in the Valencian Community.

It is the first time since the start of the pandemic that the autonomous region has seen zero new admissions, and comes as Spain enters its ‘Fase 0’ of de-escalation.

Spain’s Ministry of Health nevertheless recorded 37 new cases, by PCR test, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours across the Valencian region.

It also recorded that 92 people had recovered.

In total, the Valencian Community has recorded 10,537 infections, by PCR test, and 2,527 more cases by rapid anti-body tests.

The 92 discharges allow the curing curve to reach 7,747 recovered and t

There are still 572 people currently in Valencian hospitals suffering from coronavirus – 102 in intensive care.