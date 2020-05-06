ESTEPONA has begun construction on its brand new €11 million town hall.

The futuristic site will come with a 169-space car park, managed by disability charity APRONA, and a public square measuring 5,000sqm.

According to Europa Press, the project has prioritised energy efficiency and is chock-full of renewable energy sources and ‘bio-climatic’ solutions.

Construction should take 16 months with a budget of €11.1 million, while promising to create direct and indirect employment.

According to Estepona town hall, the building will bring together all the different municipal offices under one roof and ‘improve the service’ offered to citizens.

The works have already begun, with the site being fenced off and readied for construction.

The site is situated in the centre of Estepona, in the Parque Central area, between the Old Town and the more recent urban centre.

There will be eight floors in total (including the ground floor), with a basement car park consisting of 169 spaces.

The car park will be managed by the disabled charity APRONA in a bid to provide more work for people with disabilities.

Like other similar car parks it will cost just €1 per day.