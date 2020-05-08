SPAIN has seen its daily coronavirus death toll rise today after a week of ups and downs.

The number of people killed by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours is 229, up from yesterday’s 213.

It brings the total death toll to 26,299.

Meanwhile, the number of reported cases increased by 1,095 between Thursday and Friday, bringing the total number in Spain to 222,857.

While numbers have increased, there has yet to be enough of a spike to worry leaders or force Pedro Sanchez to slam the brakes on his plans to lift further restrictions on Monday.

Provinces across the country are expecting to hear today whether or not they have been permitted to enter Phase 1 of the COVID-19 de-escalation plan.

Madrid, the epicentre of the outbreak in Spain, may be forced to wait a week longer than much of the rest of the country.