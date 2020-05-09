MALAGA Metro has registered its lowest number of passengers in its history in April.

According to figures provided by Andalucian Government, last month, only 38,104 people got on the subway system, a daily average of just 1,270.

That marks a decrease of 572,509 fewer passengers compared to the same month last year, a percentage drop of 93.7%.

According to the regional Administration, the monumental drop in demand has been wholly attributed to the global pandemic we’re facing.

Throughout the first four months of the year, the Metro registered 1,538,732 passengers.

This number is mostly due to January and February, which both experienced increases compared to 2019.

January had a 8.7% rise in passengers, with February having a 13.5% rise.

The authorities highlight how they’ve taken it upon themselves to make sure the Metro – which could potentially be a virus transmission hotspot – gets thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every day to make it as safe as possible for the few passengers that still use it.

The numbers for May will be considerably higher than those for April however, as on Monday there was an increase of a third in passengers, compared to a week earlier.