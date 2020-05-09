SPAIN is in line for two more waves of coronavirus, according to an army report.

But it predicts the effects of future outbreaks will be far less severe than the current pandemic.

The report, seen by ABC, says the chances are high of new outbreaks between November 21, 2020 and February 21, 2021, and November 21, 2021 and February 21, 2022 (essentially during the next two winters).

PREDICTION: Two more waves of coronavirus to come, says army report.

It reads: “The coronavirus will not disappear, but the immunity acquired by previously infected individuals, the high possibility that effective treatments will be discovered and a future vaccine, will ensure the problems that arise are much less severe.”

The report also says there will be a small percentage of people who will get COVID-19 for a second time, but adds: “It is most likely, in these cases, that the symptoms will be much milder and not of the severe pulmonary type.”

The army does warn that it is likely no vaccine will be ready by the time a possible second wave hits.

It forecasts that less pressure will be put on the health service as many people will now be immune and the report expects a faster reaction to any future epidemic.

The army expects a third wave to be even easier to handle as it hopes vaccines will be ready by then.