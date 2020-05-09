SPAIN’S government last night announced that more than half the country’s population will, on Monday, move to ‘phase 1’ of de-escalation from the coronavirus lockdown.

It means that residents will be able to visit loved ones, attend funerals, go shopping without a ‘cita previa’ and drink or eat on bar and restaurant terraces – report El Pais.

The selected regions join the islands of El Hierro, La Graciosa, La Gomera and Formentera, which entered phase 1 on May 4.

These are the key points for those in the lucky areas: