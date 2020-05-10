A JOINT venture has won the public tender to restore the Costa del Sol’s Roman Villa of Torre de Benagalbon.

The 3rd century AD archaeological ‘Site of Cultural Interest’ is located on the maritime plains of Arroyo Granadillas and Arroyo Benagalbon, east of Malaga.

Last year, the Ministry of Development approved financing to permit the restoration of the site, with a contribution of 70% of the total budget.

Seven companies opted for the public tender, but the selection process was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Obras Generales del Norte and Copesol, as a joint venture, have now been chosen to carry out the project to restore the Roman Villa at Torre de Benagalbon.

The winning proposal commits to reduce the execution period by two months and the costs by €262,748.95.

Rincon de la Victoria town hall had set the budget at €1,000,082.55, with a time schedule of 12 months.

The recovery project is based on the construction of an exhibition space and information centre to show the archaeological remains of Villa Antiopa.

The space covers two areas and will have a total surface area of 1,026.75 square metres, divided into three levels connected by stairs, walkways and a lift.

Work on the project is set to begin this month.