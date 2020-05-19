ANDALUCIA is prepared to bring forward the reopening of its beaches to Phase 2 of Spain’s coronavirus de-escalation plan.

To kick-start the summer, €10.5 million has been allocated to local governments across the costas for the implementation of health measures and protection against COVID-19.

CADIZ: Playa de la Caleta

These include signposting, capacity control, the marking out of safety distances, intense cleaning and surveillance.

Andalucia will also classify the beaches in three categories depending on how safe they are: free (open to access), at risk (you can access with limitations) or prohibited (closed).

They will also be categorised by degrees of required protection measures, from low to moderate or high.

The degree of protection will be determined by each town hall and will be established based on criteria such as the influx of visitors and whether or not the beach has sports activities.

The Proteccion Civil will help monitor the beaches to ensure standards are being kept to.

Meanwhile, an additional €1 million has been allocated to provide incentives for hiring staff as well as bonuses in self-employed quotas.

Andalucia also proposes the extension of the ERTE (Temporary Employment Regulation Record) beyond the state of alarm, until the effective reactivation of the tourism sector, as well as the reduction of tourism VAT from 10 to 4%, until the end of 2020 to encourage consumption.

MARBELLA: Playa de Nueva Andalucia.

An additional €300 million has also been allocated to help protect jobs and reduce the impact of COVID-19, reported El Mundo.

Part of this will include advertising campaigns at international events to promote Andalucia as a secure and quality holiday destination as well as strengthening its alliances with tour operators and airlines.