THE Alhambra is set to open as soon as possible as Andalucia prepares to move into Phase 2 of the coronavirus de-escalation plan.

The council of the eighth-century palace in Granada is working on the adaptation of all the spaces to the safety and hygiene conditions for workers and visitors.

Alhambra Generalife Fountains. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Board of Trustees of the most visited site in Spain, with over 3 million visitors a year, has not yet indicated the exact date of reopening, but has clarified that it will do so when the safety of employees and visitors can be guaranteed.

According to the de-escalation phases set by the central government, monuments can reopen their doors in Phase 2.

As Granada, together with Malaga, moved into Phase 1 this week, it’s expected that both provinces will enter Phase 2 on Monday June 1.

Nasarid Art Alhambra. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

According to Patricia del Pozo, Regional Minister of Culture and Historical Heritage of the Junta de Andalucía, an estimated €1.3 million will be returned to the 108,196 visitors who had booked to visit the Alhambra between March 13 to May 9 but were unable to due to the pandemic.

The refunds process will continue while the monument is closed.