A POPULAR Marbella pool club has gone up in flames the night before it was set to reopen for the summer season.

Video footage shared online shows huge flames and smoke billowing from Nao pool club in Nueva Andalucia.

The fire is believed to have begun at around 2am.

It comes after the club announced it would be opening on May 19, with a promotional video stating ‘we are back!’

The upmarket club, which serves food and drink, will still be opening from 2pm today after the fire only caused superficial damage.

It posted on its Instagram story: “Only the strong survive, see you at 14:00.”

It’s one of several venues to have succumbed to flames along the coast in recent years.

Last year the Playa Padre beach club, also in Marbella, was torched to the ground.

In that case, the chiringuito in question, once visited by Pamela Anderson and Eva Longoria, was believed to have been set alight in a ‘settling of accounts’.

The year before, Heaven beach club in Estepona was also burned to the ground.

It soon transpired that that was a warning from the Colombian drug cartels to the owner, who owed money related to cocaine trafficking.

He would later be shot and killed outside a church in San Pedro, on the day of his daughter’s christening.

There is no suggestion that the Nao pool club fire is related to criminal activity.