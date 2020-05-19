A SMALL earthquake has rumbled the Costa del Sol.

The 1.6 magnitude tremor was registered at 05:30am on Tuesday at a depth of 84 metres.

The epicentre of the quake was in Torremolinos, according to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

Unlike other recent seismic events in Andalucia, this quake is unlikely to have been felt by many.

There are hundreds of thousands of earthquakes measuring below 2.5 on the Richter Scale each year.

However, this latest quake comes after several stronger movements during the coronavirus lockdown in May.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Granada’s Ventas de Zafarraya area on Thursday could be felt in Malaga and Torrox.

Seismologists later reported that on the same night there were two other earthquakes of 1.8 magnitude in Totalan and Granada.

Back in 2018, scientists from the University of Granada helped discover a new fault line in the Alboran seabed.

Researchers believe this tectonic zone could have caused a 2004 earthquake in Morocco, which killed more than 600 people.