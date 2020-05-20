THE Government will allow the reopening to the public of recreational pools and beaches for bathing during Phase 2 of Spain’s de-escalation plan.

Spain’s Central Government has decreed that Phase 2 will now include recreational swimming pools to be reopened to the public, reduced to 30% capacity, provided that the safety distance of two metres between users is respected.

Residents will have to book an appointment to use the swimming pool.

“In order to access the pool, an appointment must be made with the facility’s management entity. For this purpose, schedules will be organised in shifts, outside which it will not be possible to remain in the facility,” specifies the Ministry of Health in the BOE published on May 16.

Other norms highlight that the use of showers in dressing rooms or water fountains will be prohibited.

Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the facilities must be carried out with a special focus on closed spaces such as changing rooms or bathrooms.

Rules for the beaches

Beaches in Andalucia and the rest of Spain are ready for summer 2020, special norms include maintaining a minimum safety distance of at least two metres, failing that, alternative measures such as the use of face masks and hand hygiene to be applied.

Groups should not surpass 15 people with a maximum period of four hours permitted.

Other authorised activities in Phase 2 of Spain’s de-escalatin plan include weddings with a maximum guest list of 50 for indoor nuptials (not surpassing 50% of the venue’s capacity) and 100 guests for outside celebrations.

Cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, concert and exhibition halls will open to 33% capacity as will large shopping centres to 40% capacity.

It’s expected that Andalucia, excluding Malaga and Granada, will move into Phase 2 on Monday, May 25, after Phase 1 ends.