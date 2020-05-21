THE timetables for walking and outdoor exercise will be abandoned in provinces entering Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan on Monday.

Health Minister Salvador Illa revealed today that the controversial time slots, which see children, the elderly and others allowed out at certain times, will be eliminated in the second phase.

It came following a request from the PNV party to get rid of the measure.

Currently, only Formentera and the three Canary Islands of El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa are in Phase 2 of the plan.

The rest of the Balearics and Canaries will hope to enter Phase 2 on Monday, along with Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Navarra, Euskadi, La Rioja, Aragon, Extremadura, Andalucia, Murcia, Ceuta and Melilla, parts of Catalunya, the provinces of Cuenca and Guadalajara in Castilla-La Mancha, as well as certain rural areas of Castilla y Leon

The lifting of restrictions on bars is also set to be made more flexible than previously thought.

According to Illa, bars, restaurants and shops are expected to be allowed to open at 50% capacity, rather than the 40% planned.

The regions or provinces that will be entering Phase 3, 2 or 1 will be revealed tomorrow or Saturday.