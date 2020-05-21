SPAIN has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since March 12 with 48 people losing their lives to the disease in the past 24 hours.

However the figure means little given that Catalunya failed to report its numbers on time today.

Being the second-worst hit region, it means the national numbers would be noticeably higher were Catalunya’s figures to have been included.

It also means Madrid is leading the pack in death counts with 19 recorded between Thursday and Friday, followed by Castilla-La Mancha with six and Valencia with five.

It means these three regions account for around two thirds of the deaths in the past 24 hours.

Four regions have recorded no new deaths, while it is becoming increasingly rare for any autonomous community to report more than 10 deaths per day – bar Catalunya and Madrid.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the incomplete data, the number of new confirmed cases has also fallen to 344.

It means the daily growth of infections this week has slowed to 0.15%, well below the 0.5% target set out by the health ministry.

Some eight regions have recorded less than 10 cases in the past 24 hours while La Rioja, Asturias, Ceuta and Melilla recorded zero.

Madrid has recorded the most with 82 cases, followed by Castilla-La Mancha with 50, Andalucia with 45 and Valencia with 38.

Valencia has now withdrawn its request to enter Phase 2 on Monday, fearing it is not yet ready to lift further lockdown restrictions.