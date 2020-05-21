MALAGA’S Picasso Museum will reopen its doors to visitors on Tuesday May 26, it has been announced.

The iconic museum will be open every day of the week from 10am to 7pm, with the ticket office closing 30 minutes before.

It is recommended however that people should buy their tickets online through the website, www.museopicasso.org.

In addition, the museum will only be able to accommodate guests up to half of its maximum capacity as per the Phase 2 rules.

It is important to remember that the planned reopening can only occur if Malaga province passes into Phase 2 on Monday, as that’s when museums are allowed to open.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the temporary exhibition titled ‘Genealogies of Art, or the History of Art as Visual Art’, for free until May 31.

In addition, from June 1 the museum will present the renewal of its permanent collection, originally planned for March 30.

Museum tours for the permanent collection – titled ‘Dialogues with Picasso. Collection 2020-2023’ – containing 120 works by the famous artist, will also start being available from the first day of June.

Guests are also reminded to follow the social distancing guidelines and to make use of the hand sanitising stations scattered throughout the building.

During the coronavirus crisis, the Picasso Museum has been open for virtual museum tours.