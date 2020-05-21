A BRITISH Magaluf worker has been found dead ‘in her wardrobe’.

Danielle Finlay Brookes, thought to be 23 or 24 years old, was found at her flat near the famous Punta Ballena strip on Tuesday.

The bartender from Crewe, was described by pals as ‘cheerful’ and ‘full of life’.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to repatriate the young Brit’s body has reportedly raised over €5,000.

Local media reported that the woman was found ‘in her wardrobe’, although it is understood that her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police asked a landlord to let them into the Maria Elena building where Danielle lived alone.

Friends phoned police after not hearing from their mate ‘for hours’.

Officers entered the apartment just before 9pm on Tuesday where they found Danielle’s body in the closet.

Although a post-mortem is not yet believed to have been carried out, local paper Ultima Hora reported that the Brit’s death was ‘voluntary’.

Following Danielle’s tragic death, her friends have written heartfelt tributes.

Her close friend Meghan Tattersall said: “Your are my best friend and my angel high in the sky. I’m truly heartbroken.

“’I’m so proud to be able to spend everyday with you. Fly high my princess. RIP to my girl I’m so proud of. I love you.’”

Another mate, Rob Dury said: “No words can describe how much all your friends and family will miss that smile.

“’A beautiful young woman taken too soon. Thanks for being you. I will miss your hugs and chats.’”